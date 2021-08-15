DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Hits $687.32

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00139248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00155253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,585.60 or 1.00006329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.73 or 0.00877905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.17 or 0.06981898 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

