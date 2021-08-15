DeHive (DHV) Trading Down 18.9% This Week

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $895,561.11 and $1.36 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00048001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00132093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00154065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,326.15 or 1.00239982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.52 or 0.00879620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.57 or 0.07055178 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars.

