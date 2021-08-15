DePay Price Hits $1.58 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. DePay has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $49,480.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DePay has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00137975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00154779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,585.86 or 0.99932685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.02 or 0.00875765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.23 or 0.06901244 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

