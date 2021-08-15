DerivaDAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $179,026.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $4.59 or 0.00009912 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $119.69 million and approximately $179,026.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00129767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00154376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,314.45 or 1.00088811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.39 or 0.00878238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.59 or 0.07067970 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

