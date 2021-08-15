Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $471,187.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $13.65 or 0.00028961 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $146.86 million and approximately $471,187.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,117.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.72 or 0.07026512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.83 or 0.01493778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.26 or 0.00393178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00159713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.49 or 0.00578327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.00366038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.91 or 0.00328764 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

