Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Destiny Media Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516. The company has a market cap of $15.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.59. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.