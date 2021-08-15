Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Deswell Industries worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DSWL traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $4.30. 11,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,222. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Deswell Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

