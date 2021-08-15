Dether (DTH) Market Capitalization Tops $622,447.91

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Dether coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dether has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a market capitalization of $622,447.91 and approximately $53,613.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00864689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00107500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00044152 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.