Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Cap Tops $178,689.96

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $178,689.96 and approximately $170.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 220.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

