Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of DWHHF stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.31.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

