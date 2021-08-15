Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $438,084.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 37.3% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.81 or 0.00010395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $438,084.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00187173 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.