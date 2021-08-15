Devery (EVE) One Day Volume Tops $5,576.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Devery has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Devery has a market cap of $296,943.03 and $5,576.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00865539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00109051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00044676 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

EVE is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

