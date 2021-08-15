DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 31.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $491.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $447.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $527.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

