DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of DexCom worth $56,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in DexCom by 29.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after buying an additional 232,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $491.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $527.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.51.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

