DFSocial Gaming Price Hits $301.13 on Major Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $36,711.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $301.13 or 0.00657809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00133097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00153859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,853.82 or 1.00166676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.56 or 0.00879376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.30 or 0.07167932 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

