dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Tops $1.09 on Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $17.05 million and $1.44 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00858120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00107803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044426 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,674,026 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

