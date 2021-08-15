DHT (NYSE:DHT) Given “Buy” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

DHT (NYSE:DHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 57.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHT. Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $922.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

