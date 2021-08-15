Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.