DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.10 ($21.29).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIC shares. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

Shares of DIC opened at €15.21 ($17.89) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.94. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a fifty-two week high of €16.84 ($19.81). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.96.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.