DiFy.Finance (YFIII) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.25 Million

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $800.73 or 0.01713346 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $6.25 million and $51,586.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DiFy.Finance Profile

DiFy.Finance (YFIII) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official website for DiFy.Finance is dify.finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

