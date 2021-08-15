DIGG (DIGG) Trading 6.1% Higher This Week

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, DIGG has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $29.64 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $63,891.67 or 1.38950482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00128613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00153817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,877.83 or 0.99774289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.16 or 0.00876775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.78 or 0.06995805 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 464 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

