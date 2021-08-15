Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 30,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.23.

NYSE:DLR opened at $159.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $164.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.