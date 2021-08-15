Digital Reserve Currency Hits Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.84 or 0.00548798 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001028 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

