DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $149.36 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.48 or 0.00432013 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003310 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.68 or 0.01350406 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,794,737 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

