DigitalNote (XDN) Market Capitalization Hits $8.15 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $5,850.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00581524 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,053,655,337 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,784,245 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.