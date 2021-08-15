DigixDAO Hits Market Cap of $51.63 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $51.63 million and approximately $36,000.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $610.49 or 0.01317010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00104372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.67 or 0.00868680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00104304 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 84,565 coins. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

