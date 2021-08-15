DinoSwap (DINO) Market Cap Reaches $17.09 Million

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002256 BTC on exchanges. DinoSwap has a market cap of $17.09 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00130135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00154478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,300.00 or 1.00202093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.64 or 0.00877884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.00 or 0.07066080 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 72,540,580 coins and its circulating supply is 16,392,366 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.