DistX Price Reaches $0.0006 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, DistX has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. DistX has a total market cap of $20,486.57 and approximately $28,522.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DistX coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00153810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,123.83 or 0.99502373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.00871383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.59 or 0.07040506 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

Buying and Selling DistX

