Ditto Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Ditto has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $20,592.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ditto has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ditto coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00048019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00129231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00153772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,921.88 or 1.00377017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.27 or 0.00874917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.30 or 0.07021511 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com

