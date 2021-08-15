DMScript Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. DMScript has a total market cap of $466,781.10 and approximately $180,782.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 80.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00130081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00154198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,189.61 or 0.99875775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00875898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.75 or 0.07057213 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.