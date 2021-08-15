Dock Market Capitalization Reaches $62.41 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $62.41 million and $13.37 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00123377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.52 or 0.00863678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00107242 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.