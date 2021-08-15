Dock Tops One Day Volume of $8.93 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. Dock has a total market cap of $59.80 million and $8.93 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dock has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0866 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00102254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.33 or 0.00865784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00104366 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

