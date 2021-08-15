Doctors Coin (DRS) Market Capitalization Reaches $199.68 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $199.68 million and $5.57 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00062648 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

