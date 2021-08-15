DOGGY (DOGGY) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $18.34 million and $2.22 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00132163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00154327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.47 or 1.00103192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.00876105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.82 or 0.06992644 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,061,046,521 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

