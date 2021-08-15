Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,086 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 2.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.11% of Dollar General worth $58,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

