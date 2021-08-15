Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.29.

DLMAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $46.28 on Friday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

