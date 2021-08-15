Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOL shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

DOL opened at C$58.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$45.42 and a 12-month high of C$59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$957.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.566503 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

