Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

CWXZF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

CWXZF opened at $6.54 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

