Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Domtar worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Domtar by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.87. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.65.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

