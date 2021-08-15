Dora Factory 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.70 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for $7.14 or 0.00015588 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $15.70 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00864097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00104266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

DORA is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

