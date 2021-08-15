DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter valued at $296,000.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DBL opened at $19.94 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.