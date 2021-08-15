Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Update

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 101,751 shares in the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVD opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35. Dover Motorsports has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

