DoYourTip Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $670,693.08 and $29,645.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00324858 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001352 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.12 or 0.00999921 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

