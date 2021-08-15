DPRating (RATING) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $52,101.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.99 or 0.00866968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044458 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

