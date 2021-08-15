DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Lowered by SherpaCapital LLC

SherpaCapital LLC lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,579 shares during the period. DraftKings accounts for approximately 48.8% of SherpaCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SherpaCapital LLC owned about 0.13% of DraftKings worth $26,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $208,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,880,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,380,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,334,973 shares of company stock valued at $219,296,927. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus dropped their target price on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,124,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.93.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.