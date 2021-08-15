Drep [new] (DREP) Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $28.87 million and $2.95 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00868076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00044141 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

