DREP [old] Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.57 Million (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.67 or 0.00868680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00104304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044119 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001891 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

