DREP Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00057303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015305 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.81 or 0.00867990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00104170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044020 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001901 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

