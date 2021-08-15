Drops Ownership Power Hits Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million (DOP)

Drops Ownership Power (CURRENCY:DOP) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Drops Ownership Power has traded 66.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Drops Ownership Power has a market cap of $1.00 million and $28,795.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drops Ownership Power coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001795 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Drops Ownership Power

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

Drops Ownership Power Coin Trading

