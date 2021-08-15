DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $1.20 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052927 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00029353 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009352 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002176 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

